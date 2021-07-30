Guernsey Air Rally cancelled over Covid concerns
Guernsey Aero Club has cancelled its Air Rally for the second year running amid concerns about coronavirus.
The club said "members felt that we should wait" due to "concerns on hosting over 100 visitors".
The Air Rally attracts flyers from Sweden, Belgium, Germany, Ireland and France, as well as the UK.
Rally director Gary Elson said the decision was made with a "heavy heart" and the club was looking forward to hosting an event in 2022.
"Whilst there is an acknowledgement that the vaccine rollout is going well, and we will have to live with Covid, a significant number of our members felt that we should wait until next year to invite so many overseas visitors to our club," he said.
"Part of the concern was the hosting of so many peoples at a number of indoor events which form part of the weekend, including the arrivals lunch, welcome drinks party and hangar party."
There was also uncertainty about numbers of those who would be able to visit without quarantining.
The club looked at trying a smaller event but it decided to postpone "rather than put on something that might just be a damp squib".