Covid-19 patient dies in Guernsey Bailiwick hospital
- Published
A person has died with coronavirus in hospital in Guernsey, the government said.
The states of Guernsey announced on Twitter the person who was being treated died on Friday.
The government stated the Bailiwick currently had one case of Covid-19 in the hospital and 45 known active cases.
It said 16 people had died of Covid in the Bailiwick in total, four of which were in hospital.
There had been a further two "additional" or "presumptive" Covid-19 deaths, it said.