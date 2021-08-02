Guernsey relaxing coronavirus rules on visitors
A relaxing of coronavirus rules for people travelling to Guernsey has been announced by the bailwick's government.
From Tuesday, fully vaccinated travellers from Jersey will be able to present the results of an observed lateral flow test on arrival.
Beforehand, people had to take a pre-travel PCR test.
Guernsey is to also accept vaccination certificates from European Union (EU) and European Free Trade Association member states later this month.
For travellers from Jersey, the observed lateral flow test - watched by observers such as pharmacy staff - will need to have been taken within two days of travel, and travellers will also need to buy a pack of five tests in the island.
The Guernsey Civil Contingency Authority (CCA) said it was making the change as lateral flow tests were more accessible in Jersey.
From 16 August, Guernsey officials will accept EU vaccination certificates.
The CCA said it would also accept them from countries which were European Free Trade Association members, including Iceland, Norway and Switzerland.
It said it meant anyone fully vaccinated from those areas who had travelled anywhere but the UK's red list would be considered Category 2 arrivals, and would have a test on arrival and on day seven, but only isolate until the first negative result.
