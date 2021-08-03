Alderney couple 'overwhelmed' by support after homophobic abuse
By Edward Rowe
BBC News
- Published
A gay couple have received hundreds of letters of support from around the world in response to being sent a homophobic message.
Allen Jones and Dits Preece, from Alderney, in the Channel Islands, received the abusive letter after a TV appearance about a Pride event.
The couple have been sent letters and cards from places as far flung as the US, New Zealand and Tahiti.
Mr Jones said: "We're overwhelmed because the support... is great."
He added that it "diluted the initial letter that we were quite disgusted by".
'Love is love'
They were interviewed about the Channel Islands' Pride event in June, after which they were sent the abusive letter, which condemned gay couples.
The positive letters started flooding in after the couple posted it on social media and a Guernsey-based LGBT charity encouraged people to contact them.
Ellie Jones, CEO of the charity Liberate, said: "The support they've got shows what an outpouring of love a community can throw back against hatred.
"People don't want to put up with homophobia... that's not acceptable anymore and those people are in the minority."
The pair also received about 70 letters from a primary school in England.
Teachers told students about the letter they received and, in response, the children penned handwritten letters to the couple to express their support.
Mr Preece said: "When you think the school has done that, and the children have been brought up not to be homophobic and appreciate that, no matter what gender you are, love is love - even now I get very choked.
"It's just unbelievable."
