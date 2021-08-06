Guernsey Raiders: Rugby team equipment sheds burned in suspected arson
Sheds which housed a rugby team's equipment have been destroyed in a fire believed to have been arson.
Guernsey Raiders discovered their four storage cabins had burned down on Thursday morning, estimating the damage to be between £5,000 and £10,000.
The club said it was saddened someone "would think it's ok to burn and destroy other people's property".
Guernsey Police said they were investigating the fire that was being treated as suspicious.
No arrests have been made, the force added.
'Mindless act'
The club's director Jordan Reynolds confirmed they had lost kit, training pads, cameras, medical equipment like defibrillators and the cabins themselves at their Footes Lane training ground were destroyed.
He said they believed the fire began between 00:00 and 01:00 on Thursday.
Mr Reynolds described the destruction as "unbearable" and completely shocking", ahead of summer camps for children and returning to working with Guernsey schools in September.
He said: "All that equipment is now gone, it's all been damaged and we now need to look at ways we can get it back as soon as possible."
Mr Reynolds were hopeful they would not have to cancel planned events.
"It comes down to a fairly mindless act.
"For us at the moment it's shocking and we're just trying to digest it at the moment," he added.
The club thanked the community for the "outpouring of generosity and frustration" at the destruction.
It explained suggestions of a crowdfunding page to pay for the damage were "extremely humbling" and it was working with its insurers to assess the damage.
