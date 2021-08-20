Extra coronavirus testing for Jersey to Guernsey travel to end
- Published
Testing requirements for people arriving from Jersey are set to be lifted from Monday, the States of Guernsey has announced.
Currently, those travelling from Jersey must provide proof of a negative PCR or supervised lateral flow test.
This measure was introduced by Guernsey following rising Covid-19 infection rates in Jersey.
Jersey arrivals will be subject to the same rules as people coming from the rest of the Common Travel Area (CTA).
Those coming from the UK, Republic of Ireland and Isle of Man who are fully vaccinated, which means they have had two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, do not need to self-isolate or have a PCR test.
Those arriving in this category must purchase five lateral flow tests for £25.
The island also began to accept vaccine certificates from the European Union (EU) and European Free Trade Association member states from 16 August.
Anyone fully vaccinated from those areas who had travelled anywhere but the UK's red list has to have a test on arrival and on day seven, but only isolate until the first negative result.
People who are not fully vaccinated must be tested and self-isolate for up to 21 days, depending on the infection rate of where they have travelled from.
