Paint cloud brings colour to Guernsey Pride event
Members of Guernsey's Pride organisation have been holding a day of celebrations.
The Channel Islands' Pride event was due to be held in Jersey this year, but was cancelled after rises in rates of coronavirus.
Instead, the bailiwick event, at the Princess Royal Centre for Performing Arts, saw people throw powder paint in the air to create a "cloud of colour".
A unicorn hobby-horse race was also held.
Ellie Jones, chief executive of the charity Liberate, said they "wanted something which was a huge big flash of colour", and it had been a "great turn-out".
The head of equality charity Liberate said she was also delighted to see many young people taking part, saying: "It's really great that young people feel so empowered to be themselves ... and given the chance to enjoy a community atmosphere."
Event host Oli Davies said it was "amazing" and "important to have these events".
He said: "For young people to be able to have outward expressions of gender, it's important to feel safe and confident to be able to do that."
