Sark Chief Pleas candidates elected without contest
- Published
One seat remains empty in Sark's government as only two candidates stood for the three vacancies.
Pippa Rose Donovan and Joseph Michael Donovan were the only candidates to stand in the by-election so have been elected uncontested.
A total of 18 unpaid politicians are due to make up the island's government Chief Pleas with each serving a four-year term.
The island has only had one contested election or by-election since 2013.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.