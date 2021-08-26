Guernsey university plans scrapped
Politicians have scrapped the idea of building a £100m university in Guernsey.
The Economic Development Committee said it was "not in the business of gambling with tax payers' money".
The committee said it had "carefully considered" a feasibility report "to identify the potential costs and benefits of the project".
But members "decided that there was no case to take the project forward" and it would not pursue it any further.
"Although the report identified potential economic benefits the project would also require considerable capital investment from the States of Guernsey, that risk sitting squarely in the lap of the Guernsey taxpayer," said a statement..
