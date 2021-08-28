Sark lawnmower race: Island without cars hosts 'unique' event
- Published
An island without cars has hosted two races with some of the only motor vehicles allowed - lawnmowers.
The 500 residents of Sark are banned from having cars, with motor vehicles limited to quad bikes, tractors, mobility scooters and electric bikes.
Organiser Glenn Williams said the "unique" event's popularity is growing because of the lack of vehicles and noise in the Channel Island normally.
It involves two challenges - a hill climb and a four-hour endurance race.
"It's stemmed from some idea of just nicking your mum and dads lawnmower, taking the mower deck off and just racing it around a field", said Mr Williams.
Over the years, the sport has developed and the lawnmowers are built for speed and constructed to the specifications of the British Lawn Mower Racing Association.
"They're all getting on to the same spec and speed, it's all down to the driving now", added Mr Williams.
Mr Williams said while they had "never clocked the speed" during a race, he estimated they were reaching 30-40mph in stretches of Saturday's endurance race.
"Obviously we've put a few corners in there to make sure they aren't reaching full speed, but they are quick," he said.
"Because you're sat so low to the ground as well, it feels like you're going even faster than that."
The hill race on Friday evening was first introduced in 2019, when Mr Williams took over the annual field event and decided to expand the competition.
Mr Williams added the event was "probably unique" because of how quiet the island normally is without cars "whizzing around".
"The noise of all the engines of the mowers, the buzz of that - we're not used to it over here."
