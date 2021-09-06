Public service workers consulted on restructuring
Public service employees in Guernsey are to be consulted on restructuring plans "to create improved and more efficient services".
The States of Guernsey said significant improvements had been made with its technology and digital capability.
It said it hoped restructuring would create a more modern public service.
In October 2018, the island's government announced plans to cut at least 200 civil service jobs - about one in eight posts.
Deputy Heidi Soulsby, Vice President of the Policy and Resources Committee, told BBC Radio Guernsey she would not say how many jobs were at risk.
She said "a lot of posts" could go, but the States "had to talk to the staff first".
Conversations with employees who may be affected by the restructuring would take place "over the coming weeks", she said.
"Round-the clock" digital services would be introduced over the "coming months" to help meet planned savings of £4.8m.
"This is nothing to do with the quality of staff we have got," she said.
"I know how hard civil servants have worked over the last 20 months but at the same time we have the public saying 'You are asking us for more money and higher taxes, what are you doing to become more efficient?'
"So it's about trying to balance the two."
