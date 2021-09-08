Guernsey's next Lieutenant-Governor: Lt Gen Richard Cripwell
The Queen has appointed the next lieutenant-general of Guernsey, the representative of the Crown in the Bailiwick.
Lt Gen Richard Cripwell will replace Vice Admiral Sir Ian Corder who leaves in November after five years in post.
Gen Cripwell said he is "delighted and extremely honoured" and no date has been set for when he will start.
He is the current deputy commander Allied Land Command, the standing headquarters for NATO land forces.
He said: "I am delighted and extremely honoured to have been chosen to be Her Majesty's personal representative... in the bailiwick, and I look forward to playing a part in the life of its three jurisdictions."
He will be joined by his wife and said they "look forward to meeting islanders and sharing in the rich history, character and natural beauty of all the islands."
Born in Northern Ireland and educated in Dublin, Gen Cripwell was commissioned into the Royal Engineers and has served in Germany, the Far East, Africa, and on operations in the Balkans, the Middle East and Afghanistan.
He has also served as a company commander at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst - the British Army's officer training academy, which was founded by Guernsey man Maj Gen John Gaspard Le Marchant.
Gen Cripwell was Britain's defence attaché and head of the British Defence Staff in Washington DC from 2015 to 2017.
Prior to his current role, which is based in Izmir, Turkey, he was the deputy commander of Operation Resolute Support, the NATO-led mission to train, advise and assist coalition forces in Afghanistan.