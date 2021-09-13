Guernsey airline Aurigny outlines plans eliminate losses by 2023
Guernsey airline Aurigny has outlined plans to eliminate financial losses by 2023, following a review of services.
The airline posted losses of £28m in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, up from nearly £10m the year before.
The Guernsey States-owned carrier said it was looking to reduce the complexity of its fleet and work with the tourism industry to appeal to visitors.
The plan could see the end to the use of its flagship Embraer jet and smaller Dornier aircraft, Aurigny said.
CEO Nico Bezuidenhout said the plan was effectively about "doing more with less".
He said: "With a simplified fleet, not only is cost reduced, reliability and dependability are improved."
In 2019, nearly 20% of the Aurigny's expenditure was on maintenance - which it said was more than double the average of other airlines.
That same year, the airline reduced the number of types of aeroplanes it operated from six to three and cut staffing by about 18%.
Aurigny said the potential for more landing slots at Gatwick Airport meant more journeys could be taken by its ATR aircraft, which could end the use of the Embraer jet.
'Accessible and affordable'
Plans to renovate the runway at Alderney Airport could include its extension, subject to an "acceptable business case" being made, the airline said.
This would allow the larger ATRs to land there and eliminate the need for the Dornier aircraft currently operating the route, further reducing the costs of the Public Service Offering agreed in June.
The airline outlined other plans to reduce costs and fare prices, which includes co-operation with the local tourism industry to attract more visitors.
It also said it hoped to increase connectivity by signing agreements with other airlines, allowing for easier booking to a wider number of destinations.
Mr Bezuidenhout explained the airline hoped to reduced the average cost of travel and make its service more accessible and affordable.
"This will improve our own competitive position and enable us to be more effective as a social and economic enabler," he added.
