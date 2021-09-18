Condor Ferries 'letting Channel Islands down' with sailing disruptions
Travellers have been left frustrated with disruption to "sporadic" Condor Ferries schedules.
One couple visiting Guernsey had to sleep on the floor of a slow ferry, after their return sailing to Portsmouth was rerouted to Poole.
Ella and Nigel Davie, from the Isle of Wight, said the company was "letting the Channel Islands down".
Condor said they had "rationalised" or cancelled some routes because of staff shortages and Covid restrictions.
Mrs Davie explained they travelled to Guernsey by bicycle and were facing a 60-mile (97km) ride after midnight from Poole to Portsmouth if they took their original ferry to make their onward boat home to the Isle of Wight.
She said: "Instead of this, staff got us onto the slow, overnight boat to Portsmouth and we had to attempt sleeping on the floor as there were no cabins left."
"The ferry company is letting the Channel Islands down."
'Tearing hair out'
James Hibble, who lives in Guernsey and runs a warehouse business in Jersey explained he has been forced to fly to ensure he can carry out important work.
He said: "Sailings now are so sporadic that it's rarely ever convenient."
Mr Hibble said he was lucky to be able to get around the disruption because he can "manage my own time" running his business.
"Those in employment with more strict schedules must be tearing their hair out or simply be unable to operate," he added.
'Rationalised or cease'
A spokesman for Condor said "significant changes in demand patterns caused by Covid" meant the company had "tried to match supply to demand wherever possible".
He explained: "Across the travel sector, the need for some services has fallen to levels that unfortunately mean they have to be rationalised or simply cease.
"We have concentrated our efforts this year on scheduling direct, high speed sailings between the UK and the islands, providing extra capacity throughout July, August and September."
