Covid: Man jailed for breaking Guernsey self-isolation rules
- Published
A man has been jailed for breaking Covid isolation rules in Guernsey.
Aivis Licitis, 34, was sentenced to two weeks in prison after admitting allowing a visitor into his then accommodation at the Farmhouse hotel in May while he was supposedly isolating.
His visitor, Gundega Dremaine, 43, was given a £1,000 fine and two-year suspended sentence after she admitted aiding and abetting the breach.
Sentencing, Judge Graeme McKerrell said the pair's actions were "selfish".
The court was told the breach occurred when Dremaine, of the Castel, visited Licitis while he was isolating in his room on 27 May after he had come to the island from Latvia.
The pair were discovered by a member of the Farmhouse maintenance staff, who reported the breach to the Guernsey Border Agency.
Licitis, currently living in staff accommodation at the Doghouse pub, was jailed after he told the court he would not be able to pay any fine.
Sentencing, Judge McKerrell said it was "selfish people" like the two of them "which could send Guernsey spiralling into another lockdown".
Failure to comply self-isolation laws in Guernsey is punishable by a fine of up to £10,000 and/or three months' imprisonment.
