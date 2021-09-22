Guernsey Covid booster vaccination programme announced
All adults over 50 in Guernsey are among those being offered a Covid-19 booster vaccination.
The additional dose will be offered along with the annual flu vaccine.
All adults in care homes, front line health and social care workers, and people over 16 who are immunosuppressed or considered clinically extremely vulnerable will also be offered the jabs.
Those taking part can choose between the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
The Covid-19 booster and the flu vaccine can be given at the same time, with one going in each arm.
Six months needs to have passed since an individual received their initial full dose of Covid vaccine before they can receive a booster dose.
People eligible will be contacted in batches and in order of priority, with the first 500 letters sent out on Wednesday.
The States said: "A separate process is in place for front line healthcare workers, managed by service/line managers, to ensure that all of those who meet the definition of a health and social care worker receive the offer of a booster dose of vaccine."
The booster will be delivered at the Community Vaccination Centre at Beau Sejour, or in care homes for those who are residents.
Vaccines will be sent to Alderney and Sark to enable the booster programme to take place on the islands.
