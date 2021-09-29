Guernsey ambulance service increasing subscriptions
The Guernsey ambulance service is increasing its subscription rates and fees, with a single person due to see their rate increase by more than 50%.
Service provider St John said that rates were increasing from November because "costs go up each year" and charges "also have to increase".
A resident adult's rate will rise from £36 to £55, a senior citizen's from £31 to £40 and a child's from £13 to £25.
Non-subscribers face call-out charges of up to £390.
'Demand increase'
The new rates cover up to 50 ambulance responses and 10 non-emergency patient transport service journeys.
A new online payments platform is also replacing paper forms from November.
There are currently about 17,500 subscribers.
St John said that, although it had a contract with the Health & Social Care Committee, that only covered a proportion of total costs, so the charity "has to make up the remainder of the costs through the subscription scheme or charges".
Chief financial officer Stuart Brennan said: "Like all businesses, costs go up each year and therefore subscription charges also have to increase annually.
"Over the past few years costs have gone up disproportionally and, in 2021, the emergency ambulance service has seen a significant increase in demand, which has meant an increase in staff time and associated costs.
"The price of medical consumables, pharmaceuticals and insurance premiums have also increased significantly, in part as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, so St John needs to cover its costs to ensure we can continue to provide an excellent standard of care to islanders in their time of need."
