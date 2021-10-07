Outdoor dining set to stay on Guernsey waterfront
Outside dining is to be made a permanent feature in part of St Peter Port in Guernsey after a trial
The plans will allow permanent al fresco dining on the western side of The Quay between Crown Pier steps and Mora restaurant.
The States of Guernsey said the changes were being made in consultation with businesses in the area following an "overwhelmingly positive" response to the trial.
A new walkway will also be created.
The walkway will run along parts of the neighbouring unloading bay and planters will be retained along the edge of the northbound carriageway in order to act as a safety barrier to those using it.
'Hugely appreciated'
Deputy Lindsay de Sausmarez, president of the committee for the Environment & Infrastructure, said the "overwhelmingly positive" response to the trial was "a perfect example of government and businesses working together to enhance our seafront areas".
She said the committee looked forward to these areas "being invested in to enable year-round al fresco dining".
In a joint statement, the owners of local venues Café Delizia, Pingquay, Balthazar and Mora said the opportunity to make al fresco dining a permanent feature was "hugely appreciated" by the businesses involved.
They said the trial had been "warmly received by locals and visitors alike, people have enjoyed the fantastic harbour and marina views during the day and evenings".
