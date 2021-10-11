Police investigate alleged racist abuse at Guernsey FC game
Police are investigating an alleged incident of racist abuse at a Guernsey FC game.
A man was removed from Footes Lane during the fixture between Guernsey FC and Sutton Common Rovers on Saturday.
The alleged abuse was directed at the Sutton Common Rovers bench by a spectator during Guernsey FC's 3-1 victory, the club's first competitive fixture since February 2020.
Guernsey Police confirmed it was working with Guernsey FC.
Chris McGinn, Sutton Common Rovers coach, said: "Their manager came over to apologise, obviously it's not his fault but it was dealt with very quickly and effectively."
Tony Vance, Guernsey FC manager, said it was "really disappointing" to hear about the incident.
"It's one of those things that shouldn't happen, did happen and unfortunately we've got to deal with it," he added.
