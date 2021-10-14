Pedestrian hit by car at Les Banques taken to hospital
- Published
A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car.
The ambulance service was called to Les Banques at about 22:00 BST on Wednesday following reports of a pedestrian being hit by a car.
A paramedic assessed the patient at the scene before they were transferred to the emergency department at the Princess Elizabeth Hospital for further care.
The road was closed while emergency staff dealt with the incident.
St John Emergency Ambulance Service staff have thanked those who were first on the scene for their assistance.
This was one of 19 calls for the ambulance service on Wednesday, including a medical evacuation involving a coastguard helicopter.
