Guernsey States to consult islanders on tax reform
- Published
Guernsey's Policy and Resources Committee is set to consult with islanders on wide ranging proposals for reforming the island's tax system.
It said the reforms were needed to deal with a gap in revenue of £87m.
The original proposals discussed in the tax review States meeting on Thursday were to give the green light to an investigation into introducing a goods and services tax.
However, they were replaced after a late proposal by committee members.
Politicians also voted to approve an investigation into how the island may reform its corporate tax regime.
During the next seven months, the committee will consult with politicians and the public about how the tax base can be broadened.
Proposals are then due to come back before the States in July 2022.
Analysis by BBC Guernsey Political Reporter John Fernandez
"Putting lipstick on a pig" - that's how one politician described the watering down of plans to reform the island's tax system by Policy and Resources (P&R).
In the end though, P&R can leave the States with what looks like a victory - they've got a mandate to come back with whatever proposals they want.
Goods and services tax, income tax hikes, environmental tax and even corporate tax reform.
The tough task will be selling it. This time around, the committee admitted they'd not explained their proposals well enough - if they come back in July with similar issues it could be a little more politically problematic.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.