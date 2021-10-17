Fibre optic broadband for all Guernsey homes by 2026
- Published
All Guernsey homes and businesses will be connected to high-speed fibre optic broadband by 2026.
Telecommunications company Sure will begin rolling out Guernsey Fibre in 2022.
The States of Guernsey is investing up to £12.5m into the £37.5m project, which was approved on Friday.
Justin Bellinger, CEO of Sure, said it showed the island's ability to "compete in the digital age on an international scale".
"Guernsey Fibre is going to bring faster speeds to all 30,000 households across the island and will support islanders' increasingly digital lifestyles," he added.
Deputy Peter Ferbrache, president of the policy and resources committee, said faster internet connections were "crucial" to the island's businesses.
'Significant investment'
He said this was true "even more so during and since the pandemic".
Now that funding has been agreed, Sure has started a recruitment process for new employees to help roll out the project.
President of the committee for economic development, deputy Neil Inder, said this "significant investment" would enable local businesses to "develop further their digital capabilities with confidence".
A policy letter outlining financial support in order to accelerate the roll-out was approved by deputies on Friday.
The commercial pilot is being launched on Tuesday, and some customers will be contacted to hear when they will be able to receive fibre connection.
