Guernsey is in 'worst recruitment crisis in 30 years'
By John Fernandez
BBC Guernsey political reporter
- Published
Guernsey is going through its worst recruitment crisis in 30 years amidst a "perfect storm" of difficulties in getting staff, politicians and recruitment firm bosses have said.
Politicians and business leaders said external factors including Brexit and coronavirus had caused problems getting people to work in the Channel Islands.
OSA Recruitment said it was the "most difficult job market".
Deputy Peter Ferbrache warned there was "no instant solution".
'Housing problem'
Retail and the financial services are among the sectors having problems.
Director of the Channel Island Co-op Kenny McDonald said his company had "200 vacancies within its retail section".
He said: "I think we will be relying on the goodwill and support of our colleagues across the retail industry and the support of the general public as well.
"It's not ending any time soon."
Nick Graham, who runs OSA Recruitment, said: "It's the tightest, most difficult job market I have worked in, in financial services for 30 years.
"The issue is we can't match the talent with where the vacancies are.
"I think the housing problem we have at the moment is really difficult and will hit the job market in six to 12 months."
Housing has been an issue for many trying to take on employees.
Helena Filipczak, of Guernsey Building Renovations, said the condition of some staff accommodation in Guernsey was "not acceptable".
Describing it as tough to get people to move over to work as foreign workers were underappreciated.
She said: "Guernsey's is based on the foreigners, and that is the truth; because local people are quite selective in their jobs... [guest workers] have been underestimated for a long time."
Mr Ferbrache, President of Policy and Resources, said: "It's a very big problem, it's no comfort to Guernsey to say they have it in other places but it's a real problem and there is no instant solution to it all."
