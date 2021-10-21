Guernsey emergency services clearing weather damage
- Published
Emergency services in Guernsey have been out overnight dealing with significant weather damage.
Winds hit speeds of up to 60mph (97kmh) on the island on Wednesday night.
The gales caused the Covid-19 testing tent at Crown Pier in St Peter Port to be blown into the harbour.
Some road closures are in place because of several fallen trees and work is under way to clear sand and debris on the west coast, emergency services said.
Guernsey Police assured people that States Works are clearing the roads.
If anyone has concerns they have been asked to call the Emergency Control Room on 01481 222222 and make a report to the team.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.