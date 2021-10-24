Guernsey Marathon: Hundreds of runners complete course
- Published
Hundred of runners have taken part in the Guernsey Marathon.
The main race started at 09:00 BST on the South Esplanade, St Peter Port, before runners completed a lap around the island.
Among the participants was a team of five States Deputies running in the four-stage relay.
Deputy Al Brouard, who was part of the team, said: "I think it's a really good thing to do."
He added: "It's a nice way to raise money for charity and it's a great way to get a States team out in this."
Vicky Carre was the first female runner to cross the line in three hours and 10 minutes.
She said: "I'm feeling utterly exhilarated and just so grateful to have run this race and the support along the way. I really enjoyed this course."
The newly designed course incorporated some of Guernsey's most famous landmarks and took runners through some of the island's most scenic areas.
The race was split into three categories; marathon, Mourant Relay Race and a fun run.
