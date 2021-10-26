Cancelled Guernsey Covid event 'not attack on free speech'
By John Fernandez
BBC Guernsey political reporter
- Published
Event organisers criticising Guernsey's pandemic response have branded a decision to stop an event happening at a States-owned facility as "an attack on freedom of speech".
The Channel Island Integrative Health Alliance (CIIHA) planned to hold the event at the Performing Arts Centre.
Ed Ashton, Director of Operations, said it promoted information "contrary to government policy" on the pandemic.
Laura Mancini who is a CIIHA member, said it was "an attack on democracy".
'Discriminatory'
The CIIHA describes itself as a "community driven organisation which aims to raise questions about the current Covid-19 pandemic" and believes government emergency powers undermine human rights, civil liberties and freedoms.
The event, called Covid Conversations, looked at alternative approaches to the pandemic and was due to be held in November.
Mr Ashton said the content and subject of their event was "inappropriate" to be held in a States-owned building.
He said: "This is not about freedom of speech or seeking to limit that, this is purely about whether it would be appropriate for a States-owned venue to promote an event which seeks to promote information contrary to government policy while we are in a pandemic."
The decision has provoked criticism from some in the States - including Deputy Lester Queripel who labelled the decision as "discriminatory".
'Wholly inappropriate'
However, there has been support for the move from some outside the States, including former politician and Chair of the Royal College of Nursing, Sandra James.
She said: "I don't think any of this is about limiting free speech, I believe as a States-owned building it would be wholly inappropriate to allow that sort of discussion to go on in a States-owned building."
President of Education, Sport and Culture Deputy Andrea Dudley-Owen said: "This was an operational decision and the committee does not get involved in such decisions."
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.