Guernsey non-recyclable waste to still be sent to Sweden
By John Fernandez & Jake Wallace
BBC Guernsey
- Published
Guernsey's non-recyclable rubbish will be sent to Sweden - via the UK - for another two years, officials have said.
It follows a decision by Guernsey Waste, which manages the island's rubbish on behalf of the States, to extend its contract with Geminor UK.
Black bag waste, turned into refuse-derived fuel in Guernsey, is currently sent to Jonkoping in Sweden to be burnt at an energy-from-waste plant.
Waste bosses said the decision came after "improved renegotiated payments".
The States of Jersey had originally tendered for the opportunity to receive Guernsey's black bag waste, but the Geminor UK contract was the preferred option for Guernsey's States.
Guernsey Waste director of operations Sarah Robinson said the decision was made "as a result of improved renegotiated payments in return for a longer-term agreement".
She said: "These renegotiations reflected the waste tonnages actually being sent for energy recovery being lower than originally modelled."
Following the decision, the States of Jersey said it "would not comment on any commercial arrangements or strategies regarding waste management made by other jurisdictions".
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.