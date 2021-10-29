Guernsey school children advised to wear face coverings
Students at Guernsey schools are being advised to wear face coverings after half term.
The guidance is specifically for pupils in years seven to 13, as well as staff in secondary education and at the College of Further Education, in spaces where social distancing is not possible.
Face coverings will not be required in classrooms.
Adults in primary schools are also advised to wear masks inside.
Secondary school students will also be required to wear face coverings on school transport, unless they are exempt.
