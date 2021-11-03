Former Guernsey hospital vandalised twice in two weeks
- Published
Police are appealing for witnesses after windows were smashed and fire extinguishers were used within the King Edward VII Hospital in Guernsey.
It happened between Friday and Monday and is the second incident to happen in two weeks.
A previous incident occurred at the closed site between 13 October and 15 October.
Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact police.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.