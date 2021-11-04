Extra Bank Holiday for Jubilee approved in Guernsey
The States of Guernsey has voted overwhelmingly for an extra bank holiday in 2022.
To celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee people will be given an extra day off on 3 June.
It means people will have a four-day weekend as the late May holiday has been moved to Thursday, 2 June.
The States said the plans will give islanders a chance to celebrate the British's monarch milestone and the island's relationship with the Crown.
Events will be held to mark the Queen's 70-year reign, which she will have reached on 6 February next year - becoming the first British Monarch to do so.
The move has aligned Guernsey with the UK holiday for the celebration.
