Guernsey social housing income limit suspended
- Published
Limits on income for those in social housing have been temporarily suspended in response to Guernsey's labour shortages.
It means people living in social housing can earn more without putting their tenancy at risk.
The Committee for Employment & Social Security has suspended the income limits until the end of 2022.
A spokesman for the States said the suspension was an "important step" to support businesses.
Guernsey is experiencing its worst recruitment crisis in 30 years according to politicians and recruitment firm bosses.
Workers living in social housing who also receive a "top-up" through income support will still need to declare all their earnings in the normal way.
An income support and income limit review will take place during 2022 by the committee.
Deputy Steve Falla, vice president of the Committee for Economic Development, said: "The current labour shortages are a significant concern and suspending the income limits applied within social housing is something our committee considered an important step in order to further increase States support to the businesses community.
"We are also looking at how we might be able to support non-employed people who may be able to re-enter the labour market and we will be engaging with business sector leaders shortly to discuss options."
