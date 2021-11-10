New Guernsey signal station to open in 2022
Construction of a new signal station for Guernsey is underway.
The £320,000 project on White Rock Pier at St Peter Port Harbour will house the Guernsey Vessel Traffic Service (VTS).
The new building, using converted containers is expected to open in early 2022.
Guernsey's harbourmaster, Capt David Barker, said the new station was "vital to maintain lifeline passenger and freight services to Guernsey and our outlying islands".
VTS is responsible for vessel traffic management within the harbours of St Peter Port, St Sampson, and the approaches.
Assistant harbourmaster and VTS manager at Guernsey Ports, James Way, said: "The new signal station will provide improved facilities and a modern and comfortable working environment for our staff, enabling them to deliver an effective and professional traffic management service."
No reduction in the existing VTS service is anticipated while the build and transfer of services to the new site takes place.
