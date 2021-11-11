Guernsey hospital moves patients to free up capacity
- Published
The Princess Elizabeth Hospital has moved its long-term patients to a ward usually used for post-operative care.
The hospital said patients were moved to free up emergency bed capacity.
A lack of community-based care has meant Guernsey's hospital is having to keep patients in who do not need hospital treatment, but would not be able to live on their own.
Beds for people recovering from surgery will now be in the Victoria wing and De Sausmerez ward.
The number of people who need community care staying long term has been rising steadily since April.
Health and Social Care said difficult decisions have had to be made as a result.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.