Guernsey house prices rise nearly 20% in a year
The average house price in Guernsey has risen nearly 20% in a year.
Between July and September 2021 the average purchase price was £554,290 compared to £465,664 for the same time in 2020.
A rise of 19% according to the latest figures from the States of Guernsey.
Rental prices have also increased with an average price of £1,599 per month during the summer of 2021 - up 16% from 2020.
The island is struggling with what has been described as a housing "crisis", with an insufficient supply of homes to both rent and buy.
