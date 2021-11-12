BBC News

Guernsey house prices rise nearly 20% in a year

Published
Image caption,
House prices have risen nearly 20% in a year in Guernsey

The average house price in Guernsey has risen nearly 20% in a year.

Between July and September 2021 the average purchase price was £554,290 compared to £465,664 for the same time in 2020.

A rise of 19% according to the latest figures from the States of Guernsey.

Rental prices have also increased with an average price of £1,599 per month during the summer of 2021 - up 16% from 2020.

The island is struggling with what has been described as a housing "crisis", with an insufficient supply of homes to both rent and buy.

Image source, States of Guernsey
Image caption,
The average purchase price of property has risen by over £88,000 in 12 months

Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.