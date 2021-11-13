Covid: Face masks advised in Guernsey's public buildings and schools
People are being advised to wear face masks in all pubic buildings and on school sites in Guernsey in a bid to curb Covid-19 cases.
They should be worn during drop-off and pick-up times, as well as inside school buildings, the States of Guernsey said.
Face coverings are currently mandatory in all areas of harbour terminals and the airport.
The States of Guernsey said it would consider making masks compulsory at a meeting on Tuesday.
It added it recognised mask wearing was low and hoped the changes would reduce the risk of transmission.
There were 399 known active cases of coronavirus in the Bailiwick on Friday morning.
Jason Moriarty, the States of Guernsey's strategic lead for operational delivery said: "Our work teams across the organisation need to be sure we are doing our utmost to follow best practice in order to reduce the spread of Covid and protect our staff, our customers and the Bailiwick as a whole.
"It is really important that the public sector leads by example in that regard."
