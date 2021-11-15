BBC News

Remembrance Sunday: Channel Islands remember the fallen

Crowds gathered in Jersey to mark Remembrance Sunday for the first time since the pandemic began

People across the Channel Islands marked Remembrance Sunday with a two-minute silence to honour those who have lost their lives in conflicts.

Crowds gathered at memorials across the islands for the services - the first since the coronavirus pandemic.

Guernsey's Chief Minister, Peter Ferbrache, attended the national service in London to lay a wreath on behalf of Guernsey, Alderney and Sark.

Before 2019, one wreath was laid on behalf of all the Channel Islands.

Wreaths were lain at memorial services on Guernsey

