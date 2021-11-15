Community Awards postponed over increase in Covid-19 cases
The 2021 Community Awards event has been cancelled due to the rising number of Covid cases on the island.
More than 200 people were due to attend, including many from organisations that work with people who are at risk.
It would not have been possible to maintain safety measures, Guernsey Community Foundation said.
The awards evening recognises individuals who raise money for charity and was due to take place on Tuesday.
The foundation's chairman, Sir Richard Collas, said: "We have not taken this decision lightly, but we think it is the right thing to do given that the island is being encouraged to take all reasonable steps to ensure that our health and social care services are not overwhelmed at this difficult time.
"We bitterly regret the disappointment this will cause to those who were looking forward to an evening where their exceptional service to our island community would have been publicly recognised."
The foundation says it intends to reschedule the event as soon as possible when Covid risks have reduced, but ticket holders will be reimbursed if they wish.
