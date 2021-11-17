Guernsey schools change timeline faces 'real risk'
There is "real risk" to the proposed timeline for secondary education reforms in Guernsey, the government has said.
In September, States members voted to shut La Mare De Carteret High School and back a new sixth form college.
The government has now said external issues out of its control could delay the planned 2024 implementation date.
Under the plans, Guernsey will have three schools for 11 to 16-year-olds, plus a new sixth form centre.
The government said a two-month delay for the States to debate proposals "put some immediate strain" on an "already tight timeline".
Pressure on the construction industry, including capacity and supply chain issues, have also been cited as reasons the project might be delayed.
However, the planned implementation date for the changes remains September 2024.
'Supply challenges'
Director of education Nick Hynes said: "It is important to emphasise that the programme continues to work to the target implementation date of September 2024, and that a range of practical work is under way to deliver against that.
"However, I think it is also important to be clear that the external challenges with construction sector capacity and supply chains represent a real risk to the timeline."
A further review would take place in the new year, Mr Hynes said.
It is expected the new sixth form centre will cost the States about £40m.
A survey of teaching staff in July found 87% of them opposed plans for a three-school model..
