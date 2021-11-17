'Extremely thin' seal pup transferred to Guernsey
A grey seal pup rescued in Jersey on Monday has been transferred to Guernsey by boat.
The pup, named Elisa, was found beached on La Fregate in an "extremely thin" and worrying condition on Monday, the GSPCA said.
After being cared for at the New Era Veterinary Hospital, she was transferred on Wednesday.
She is being cared for alongside another grey seal pup rescued last week.
Geoff George, head of marine mammals at the GSPCA, said: "Elisa arrived in the early hours this morning, extremely thin, and is now in our intensive care unit next to [other pup] Aurore."
"Both seal pups need around the clock care and tube-feeding as they aren't eating on their own yet."
'Poorly pups'
The charity is also looking after two more seal pups, called Pork Pie and Titan.
GSPCA manager Steve Byrne said: "With Elisa arriving this morning, we now have four seal pups in our care, although we are hoping to release Pork Pie and Titan very soon.
"A healthy seal pup at Elisa's age should be twice the weight and no way as thin.
"She, like Aurore, has a long road to recovery and we are doing all we can for both these two poorly pups."
He also reminded people not to approach seal pups because it could scare their mothers away.
