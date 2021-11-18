Sark government backs electricity firm nationalisation
By John Fernandez
BBC Guernsey political reporter
- Published
Sark's top politician says the nationalisation of the island's electricity company now has the unanimous support of Chief Pleas.
Policy and Finance Chairman Conseiller John Guille said "it seems we are unanimously behind" the compulsory purchase of Sark Electricity.
It follows threats from the firm to cut off the island's power.
Conseiller William Raymond said on the current timescale the company could be purchased by "June next year".
He said he wanted to see if there was a way the process could be "sped up".
The comments came at an extraordinary meeting of Chief Pleas at which politicians expressed their concerns about the insecurity of the island's electricity supply.
Conseiller Frank Makepeace said: "We have no choice as we are being held to ransom."
While Conseiller Nicola McHugh expressed similar fears when she backed the move to compulsory purchase.
She said: "Having security of supply is more important than price per unit."
During the meeting an independent report looking at Sark Electricity's infrastructure was presented to the island's politicians.
The report from Electrical Infrastructure Services stated that the "majority of the island's high voltage equipment should be treated as at the end of its life and considered for immediate replacement".
Mr Guille said the grid report had highlighted "a lot of safety concerns for the island".
The BBC has approached Alan Witney-Price from Sark Electricity for comment.
