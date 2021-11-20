Drink spiking: Girls Night In supporters want safer Guernsey
Women in Guernsey are demanding changes in the night-time economy and support from venues to improve their safety.
Organisers and supporters of the Girls Night In campaign boycotted Town on Friday night to raise awareness of the issue of drink spiking.
Those behind the event said they were calling for more awareness in support, crime prevention and welfare.
Police and politicians said they supported the concerns raised.
Taking names
Women across the UK have been boycotting nightclubs and other social venues to highlight the issues.
The movement has seen support across the UK, including in: London, Edinburgh, Bath, Liverpool, Bristol, Falmouth, Hull, St Andrews and Swansea.
Organisers in Guernsey, who wished to remain anonymous, told the BBC: "The things that we want to see are changes across all venues, where, if an incident happens, it gets reported; a record is made at the time.
"It should see names are taken ... and information could be passed on to the police.
"There's a misconception as well that it's OK to touch a girl because it's 'not a crime'. It is a crime and needs to be reported to the police."
Alex Locke, co-owner of Fusion nightclub, said incidents "definitely do happen".
He said: "There is definitely an issue that has been raised, and we have noticed, We are trying to stamp it out completely."
Senior politicians said they recognised that united action was needed.
Deputy Gavin St Pier said: "What we are seeking to do is align government, law enforcement, the venues and the community; really standing together to say: 'We recognise this is an issue, we take it seriously and we will take steps.'"
Guernsey Police said they fully supported the motivations behind the campaign.
Officers added they were currently working on a "number of initiatives" which would be revealed in the near future.
