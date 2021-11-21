Unwanted seeds in Guernsey 'should be handed in'
- Published
Anyone in Guernsey who receives seeds in the post that they did not order should hand them in to officials, the bailiwick's border bosses have said.
The Guernsey Border Agency said seed packets had been arriving and it was uncertain where they had come from.
It was thought it may be a scam to write fake reviews online, it said.
The agency said it recommended not opening the seeds, and to keep them away from pets and children, because of biosecurity concerns.
