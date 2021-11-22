Guernsey active Covid cases at highest ever level
Guernsey has its highest number of active Covid cases after 248 new cases were identified over the weekend.
During the second wave from 22 January to 27 February there were 511 known cases in the Bailiwick.
Over the weekend 164 people recovered from the virus but after the rise in cases the number of known cases is 578.
There are currently three people in Guernsey's hospital who have been diagnosed with Covid.
Of the cases three are in Sark with the remainder in Guernsey and Herm.
Since the end of the second wave (27 February) there have been 2,424 cases and six people with Covid have died.
