Alderney tree planting for Queen's Jubilee
Alderney is hosting a tree planting event as part of the Queen's Jubilee Green Canopy campaign.
More than 300 trees will be added to the Alderney Community Woodland this weekend.
The woodland was planted nearly 13 years ago with 60-70% of the 12,000 trees surviving and it should be fully established within the next 10 years.
It includes oak, ash, hazel and beech aimed at supporting a rich and diverse community of birds, insects and flora.
Lorna West, from Alderney Wildlife Trust, said "there's not much tree cover" and when established the woodland will double it as it covers 2% of the island.
The planting will take place from 14:00 GMT on Saturday 27 November at the Alderney Community Bunker.
