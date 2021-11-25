Six drink spiking cases reported to Guernsey Police
By John Fernandez
BBC Guernsey political reporter
Six reports of potential drink spiking have been made by women to Guernsey Police in 2021.
President of Home Affairs, Rob Prow, revealed the information while responding to questions from Deputy Gavin St Pier.
He said: "There is also some intelligence of a further three possible incidents, however, no formal reports have been made."
Deputy Prow said: "There have been no reported incidents of needle spiking."
He said: "Although there may not be clear evidence as to the true extent, even the remote risks are taken seriously and anyone who believes that they may have been subjected to such drink tampering, is encouraged to contact Guernsey Police without delay."
On the issue of violence against women and girls, he said there were a number of initiatives being launched by the Committee for Home Affairs.
Home Affairs is in the early stages of discussions about putting on an annual presentation to young people about violence and intimidation against women.
Law Enforcement is also set to launch a campaign looking at a culture change in the night-time economy.
The committee is also looking at ways of speeding up the creation of a sexual assault referral centre.
