BBC News

Guernsey vaccination barcodes will automatically update

Published
Related Topics
Image source, States of Guernsey
Image caption,
QR codes allow vaccination data to be stored more securely, the States said

Digital vaccination codes on Covid certificates will automatically update, the States of Guernsey has said.

The QR codes on digital coronavirus vaccination certificates launched in Guernsey in October.

When the 30 days has expired, the code will update the next time the user logs on to use their coronavirus vaccination passport.

The States previously said it would provide an easy way for people to show their vaccination status.

The codes link directly into the UK's NHS Covid Pass system and are integrated into Guernsey's own Travel Tracker programme, in which residents can access online versions of their vaccine certification.

Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.