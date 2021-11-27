Guernsey vaccination barcodes will automatically update
Digital vaccination codes on Covid certificates will automatically update, the States of Guernsey has said.
The QR codes on digital coronavirus vaccination certificates launched in Guernsey in October.
When the 30 days has expired, the code will update the next time the user logs on to use their coronavirus vaccination passport.
The States previously said it would provide an easy way for people to show their vaccination status.
The codes link directly into the UK's NHS Covid Pass system and are integrated into Guernsey's own Travel Tracker programme, in which residents can access online versions of their vaccine certification.
