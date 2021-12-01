Guernsey housing market 'forcing finance worker to leave'
A finance worker says problems with Guernsey's housing market means she is looking to leave after just 16 months.
Cluhein Trubshaw, originally from South Africa, has been renting a property with her partner, young child and dog.
Facing a 32% rise in their rent they tried to move but have been unable to find a suitable place to rent or buy.
The States' Housing Action Group was created earlier this year to address "the current housing market".
The couple were told in July their rent would rise by nearly a third from October when their previous contract expired.
Ms Trubshaw said she was "shocked" and although it was not personal, landlords were taking advantage of the rental crisis in Guernsey.
She described looking for a property for her family in the rental market as a "bidding war", where in some cases, potential tenants have to offer more than is being asked and she felt their situation was as if "fighting a losing battle".
'So unstable'
Ms Trubshaw said: "We've been so desperate, I said to estate agents 'basically anything with a roof will do', we're not even picky [about] what it's got - has it got parking, two bedrooms, one bedroom, we don't mind but it's just been impossible."
She has called for the States to be clearer about the housing market for people looking to move to Guernsey, because "they will end up in my position" and for anyone thinking of moving to Guernsey, to "look harder to find work elsewhere".
Ms Trubshaw said: "There's advertising to get people into the island, that's silly because people come here and then they end up in my position.
"You move your whole family across the world, getting in a safer place but it's still so unstable."
Due to her skill set and role Ms Trubshaw was given a Long Term Employment Permit, which allows the holder to live in local market properties for up to eight years.
Guernsey's market is split into local, in which those with local residential qualification or work permits can live, and open, which are more expensive but have no residential restrictions.
Deputy Peter Roffey, President of the Committee for Employment and Social Security and a member of the Housing Action Group, described the situation as "tragic".
He encouraged islanders who have experienced potential exploitation of rental prices, to contact the Housing Action Group.
Mr Roffey said the fundamental issue was supply and demand and unfortunately the supply was "a real challenge" and "it takes a while" and he hoped that various parts of the States and the private sector could address it.
Annie Ashmead, deputy CEO of Citizens Advice Guernsey, said some clients had reported rises in rental prices and the charity was concerned it could lead to rent arrears and a potential increase in homelessness on island.
Jeff Guilbert, chairman of the Guernsey Landlord Association, said the majority of landlords were "compassionate", and in the pandemic some had given reduced rent and holiday breaks to their tenants.
He said the situation on the island "is beyond landlords" and "the bottom line is there isn't enough accommodation on island for everyone arriving".
