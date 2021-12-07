Jumping in Puddles founder recognised for cancer charity work
A woman has been recognised for her work in raising funds and awareness for cancer research.
Susie Campanella, 57, from Guernsey, was named Joint Pioneer of the Year by Cancer Research UK after launching Jumping In Puddles for Cancer.
The campaign, which was inspired by a friend's illness, has raised more than £56,000 since January.
Ms Campanella said she felt "proud and humbled" by the award.
Hundreds of people have signed up to the challenge since January, including motor racing driver Andy Priaulx.
Ms Campanella said she felt proud to receive the award "because this is what it's about really".
"Not me or one individual, but groups of us joining together to fight until we beat cancer," she said.
"I intend to keep doing this in the hope we can make a difference," she added.
Ms Campanella said she hoped the campaign could gain momentum to become like the ice bucket challenge which captured the imagination of millions around the world.
