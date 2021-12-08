Engineers working to repair Tree of Joy after Storm Arwen
Engineers have been working to fix the Tree of Joy in St Peter Port after it was damaged in a recent storm.
Storm Arwen caused disruption last week across Guernsey and knocked out half of the lights on the structure.
The Rotary Club of Guernsey, who are behind the tree, said weather conditions "are not helping" efforts to repair it.
The Tree of Joy is the focal point of the the club's present giving campaign, now in its 27th year.
'Blowing a hoolie'
Jerry Girard, from the Rotary Club of Guernsey, said: "That storm [Arwen] last week didn't do it [the tree] any favours really.
"It has been very difficult for the engineers to find out where the faults are as it's still blowing a hoolie and pouring with rain, of course electricity, wind and rain probably aren't the best combinations."
The lights were officially turned on in November.
There are 32 strings of lights that form the shape of the tree.
People who enjoy the tree are asked to donate a Christmas present for a child in need via the Rotary Club.
Mr Girard said 500 children in Guernsey would get a festive gift this year.
