Covid-19: People urged to test before travelling to Guernsey
- Published
Visitors travelling to Guernsey are being advised to carry out a lateral flow or PCR test before their journey.
A pre-travel test is not a formal requirement, but all travellers are required to test on arrival.
People entering from outside the Common Travel Area (CTA) in the previous 10 days are required to take a PCR test on arrival.
Those entering from within the CTA for the previous 10 days are required to take a lateral flow test on arrival.
Anyone found to be positive on arrival will be required to self-isolate for at least 10 days in suitable accommodation at their own cost, the States of Guernsey has said.
